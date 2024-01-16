Indonesia produces 535,200 metric T of nickel in ferronickel in 2023, misses target

Adds 2023 annual growth, details on nickel matte output

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia produced 535,200 metric tons of nickel in ferronickel and 71,400 tons of nickel matte in 2023, data from the mining ministry showed on Tuesday.

The ferronickel output last year rose 3.6% annually but came below the 628,600 tons targeted for that year, the data showed.

The 2023 nickel matte output was down by 6% and was below the government's 75,000 tons target.

