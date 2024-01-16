News & Insights

Indonesia produces 535,200 metric T of nickel in ferronickel in 2023 -mining ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

January 16, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia produced 535,200 metric tons of nickel in ferronickel and 71,400 tons of nickel matte in 2023, data from the mining ministry showed on Tuesday.

The ferronickel output last year rose annually, but came below the 628,600 tons targeted for that year, the data showed. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty) ((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;)) Keywords: INDONESIA MINERALS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.