Indonesia president to decide candidates for c. bank chief soon

JAKARTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he would decide later on Tuesday or on Wednesday the candidates he intended to nominate to parliament to be the governor of the central bank after the current chief's term ends in May.

The president is expected to provide his nominations to parliament this month so that lawmakers can conduct a "fit-and-proper test" and select a new governor for Bank Indonesia (BI) before the incumbent, Perry Warjiyo, finishes his first five-year term.

"We will decide today or tomorrow," Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said, according to a transcript of his statement shared by his office.

Sources told Reuters last month that Jokowi was considering nominating Warjiyo for a second term as well as looking at several other candidates for the job, including his Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Deputy Central Bank Governor Destry Damayanti and the head of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.

By law, the president has until the end of this week to submit at most three names and parliament must decide their pick or reject the candidates within a month afterwards.

In the past few instances, including when Jokowi nominated Warjiyo in 2018, only one name was submitted to lawmakers and rarely has an incumbent governor been nominated for a second term.

BI last week kept its benchmark rate unchanged, after six consecutive rate hikes totalling 225 basis points aimed at fighting above-target inflation.

At a news conference after its policy meeting, Warjiyo said he saw no need for further rate hikes due to inflation easing quicker than initially estimated. BI would use other tools to maintain rupiah stability amid expectations of further U.S. monetary tightening, he said.

BI's policy direction is expected to remain data-dependent regardless of potential leadership change, said David Sumual, an economist with one of Indonesia's biggest lenders Bank Central Asia.

"It's not about one individual, (Warjiyo's) view, but institutionally (BI) has said rate hikes have been sufficient, subject to future developments," he said, adding that his bank expected the benchmark to either stay at the current rate of 5.75% or be lifted to 6% by year-end.

