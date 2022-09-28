Indonesia president sees Q3 GDP growth at 5.4%-6%

Contributors
Ananda Teresia Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said the rupiah exchange rate was in a good condition compared to other currencies and estimated that the country's economy could grow by 5.4% to 6% in the third quarter.

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said the rupiah IDR= exchange rate was in a good condition compared to other currencies and estimated that the country's economy could grow by 5.4% to 6% in the third quarter.

The rupiah dropped to its weakest against the dollar on Wednesday since April 2020 amidglobal marketturnmoil.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters