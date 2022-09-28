Indonesia president sees Q3 GDP growth at 5.4%-6%

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said the rupiah IDR= exchange rate was in a good condition compared to other currencies and estimated that the country's economy could grow by 5.4% to 6% in the third quarter.

The rupiah dropped to its weakest against the dollar on Wednesday since April 2020 amidglobal marketturnmoil.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

