Indonesia president says no decision yet on timing of tin export ban

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Thursday the government was still making calculations over the impact of a possible ban on tin exports and has yet to decide on timing.

Indonesia, the world's top tin exporter, has already moved to halt shipments of a number of other metals in order to develop more processing at home. It currently exports about 95% of the tin it produces.

Jokowi, as the president is known, said the government want to avoid any financial losses that companies may face due from a ban but stressed authorities would steer the mining industry towards more domestic downstreaming.

"Everything must go into industrial downstreaming because the added value is there," Jokowi told reporters, according to a streamed video, after visiting a tin smelter in Bangka Belitung province, the country's tin mining hub.

On Wednesday, a mining ministry official said that the government was collecting data on what processing industry Indonesia would need in order to absorb its own tin metal production, if it decided to go ahead with the export ban.

