Indonesia president says economy remains strong, probability of recession only 1.5%

February 27, 2024 — 09:54 pm EST

Written by Stanley Widianto and Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the economy remains strong despite global risks and the probability of the country falling into recession is only 1.5%.

Jokowi, as the president is known, was speaking at an event with the country's military and police in Jakarta.

"We should be grateful that Indonesia's probability is at 1.5%, we must maintain it," he said.

Jokowi also said Indonesia must be vigilant over geopolitical tensions that have affected global supply chains and caused food prices to rise.

Indonesia aims to book 5.2% economic growth in 2024, higher than the 5.05% growth of last year.

