News & Insights

Indonesia president says cabinet working normally, amid reports of discontent

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 01, 2024 — 09:53 pm EST

Written by Stanley Widianto and Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Friday his cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent among his ministers.

"The cabinet has no problem," Jokowi, as the president is known, told reporters when asked about unease in the cabinet, adding it was normal and democratic to have differences of opinion.

Indonesia will have presidential and legislative elections on Feb. 14.

Local media has reported some discontent in Jokowi's cabinet following public criticism leveled at the president about perceived political interference and lack of neutrality in his tacit backing of leading candidate, Prabowo Subianto, his defence minister.

Jokowi has said presidents are allowed to support candidates.

Prabowo is on a ticket with Jokowi's son as his running mate.

While Jokowi has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates, he has made highly publicised appearances with Prabowo.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.