Indonesia president-elect's legal team rebuffs losing candidates' bid to disqualify him

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

March 28, 2024 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - The legal team of Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo Subianto said on Thursday the losing presidential candidates' bid in the country's top court to disqualify him would negate the people's right to vote.

Losing candidates Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan on Wednesday challenged Prabowo's victory in last month's presidential election in the Constitutional Court, claiming state interference in the poll and calling for his disqualification.

Otto Hasibuan, one of the lawyers on Prabowo's legal team, said in court there were no violations during the Feb. 14 election and that administrative complaints should be handled by the election watchdog rather than the Constitutional Court.

Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo, were officially announced as election winners by the national poll body last week.

The losing candidates' teams also called for Gibran to be disqualified as a vice presidential candidate.

