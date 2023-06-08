News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia president calls for collaboration with Malaysia to fight 'discrimination' against palm oil

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

June 08, 2023 — 12:09 am EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraph 3, context on palm oil in paragraphs 4-5

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia president Joko Widodo on Thursday called for better collaboration with neighbouring Malaysia to fight what he called "discrimination" against their countries' palm oil products.

Indonesian and Malaysia are the world's top two producers and exporters of palm oil, a commodity used in everything fromlipstick to pizza.

"We need to strengthen this collaboration. We don't want commodities produced by Malaysia and Indonesia to be discriminated against in other countries," Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, said in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur after meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

His comments come after the European Union passed a law this year banning imports of commodities linked to deforestation, a move that is expected to hurt exports of palm oil to the bloc.

Malaysia has called the law "unjust" and has said it is working with Indonesia to consider an appropriate response to the law.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur, Ananda Teresia in Jakarta; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.