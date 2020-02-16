Indonesia posts larger than expected Jan trade deficit

Indonesia's trade gap widened sharply in January as falling metals prices weighed on exports, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a trade deficit of $870 million in the first month of 2020, compared with a $270 million deficit expected in a Reuters poll and a revised deficit of $61.70 million in December.

Exports by value fell 3.71% in January from a year earlier to $13.41 billion, compared with a forecast rise of 1.19%.

Volatile prices of commodities such as copper and tin last month affected Indonesian trade, Suhariyanto, head of the statistics bureau told reporters. The stoppage of nickel ore exports was also a factor, he added.

January imports totalled $14.28 billion, down 4.78% from a year earlier. The poll had expected a 5.66% decline no-year.

