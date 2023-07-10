News & Insights

Indonesia posts Jan-June budget surplus worth $10 bln

July 10, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia had a surplus of about $10 billion in its state budget in the January to June period, the chair of parliament's budget committee said at a hearing with the finance minister on Monday.

The government had spent 1,255.7 trillion rupiah ($82.55 billion) in the first half of the year, while its revenue had reached 1,407.9 trillion rupiah, bringing the surplus to 152.3 trillion rupiah, according to Said Abdullah, who spoke ahead of a budget presentation by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Said called for the government to reduce its planned debt issuance, including this year's bond sales, due to the strong budget performance.

Sri Mulyani earlier this month lowered her forecast for the 2023 budget deficit to 2.28% of GDP, compared with an initial projection of 2.84%.

($1 = 15,211.0000 rupiah)

