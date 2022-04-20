Indonesia posts budget surplus of nearly $720 mln in Q1

Repeats story to attach to alerts with no change in text

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a 10.3 trillion rupiah ($717.87 million) budget surplus in the first quarter of 2022, equivalent to 0.06% of GDP, as high commodity prices and an improving domestic economy boost revenue, its finance minister said.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati told an online news conference on Wednesday the surplus had helped Indonesia to reduce its bond issuance. She also said the government would continue to monitor the bond market amid global monetary tightening.

($1 = 14,348.0000 rupiah)

