Indonesia posts biggest trade surplus in nearly 10 years in Oct

Indonesia reported its biggest trade surplus in nearly a decade in October, larger than expected, as imports plunged, statistics bureau data showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of $3.61 billion last month, more than the $2.29 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, the October surplus was the biggest since December 2010.

Imports tumbled 26.93% on a yearly basis, steeper than the 18.67% fall forecast in the poll, to $10.78 billion.

Exports fell 3.29% to $14.39 billion, compared with the poll's prediction of a 4.36% drop.

