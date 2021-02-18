Indonesia posts 2nd straight quarter of c/a surplus, BoP at a deficit

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted its second straight quarter of current account surplus in the last three months of 2020, amounting to $795 million, or 0.3% of gross domestic product, versus the third quarter's 0.4% surplus, central bank data showed on Friday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy reported a deficit in it financial and capital accounts in October to December, taking its balance of payments to a deficit of $156 million, compared with a $2.1 billion surplus in the previous quarter.

The current account deficit in 2020 shrank to 0.4% of GDP, from 2019's 2.7%. The balance of payments last year had a surplus of $2.6 billion, compared with 2019's $4.7 billion.

The balance of payments represent an economy's total transactions with foreign counterparts, while the current account records its trade in goods and services and other payments.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)

