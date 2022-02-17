Indonesia posts $844 mln deficit in Q4 BoP despite current account surplus

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia posted an $844 million deficit in its balance of payments in the final quarter of 2021, due to capital outflows from its bond market, the central bank said in a report on Friday.

JAKARTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted an $844 million deficit in its balance of payments in the final quarter of 2021, due to capital outflows from its bond market, the central bank said in a report on Friday.

The current account surplus also shrank to $1.42 billion in the October-December quarter, equivalent to 0.4% of gross domestic product, compared with a $4.97 billion surplus in the previous three months, Bank Indonesia said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More