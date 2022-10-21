Indonesia posts $3.9 bln budget surplus in Jan-Sept

Adds details

JAKARTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia had a budget surplus of 60.9 trillion rupiah ($3.90 billion) in the January to September period, equivalent to 0.33% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday, compared with a 2.66% deficit in the same period in 2021.

The minister said the budget until September still showed a recovery after the pandemic and expected GDP growth in the third quarter will stand above target at 5.2%.

"In Q3, we expect the growth to be supported by domestic consumption, investment and export," she said.

Government revenues were up 45.7% on a yearly basis in the January-September period to 1,974.7 trillion rupiah, which the minister attributed to high commodity prices and economic recovery after the pandemic.

Spending rose 5.9% on a yearly basis to 1,913.9 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,630.0000 rupiah)

