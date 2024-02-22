News & Insights

Indonesia posts $2.01 bln budget surplus in Jan

February 22, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's budget surplus in January was at 31.3 trillion rupiah ($2.01 billion) or 0.14% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

Government revenues in January were recorded at 215.5 trillion rupiah or 7.7% of the full-year target, while spending was at 184.2 trillion rupiah or 5.5% of the total allocation.

Sri Mulyani has said that 2024's budget will be focused on safeguarding the economy from rising geopolitical tensions and completing remaining infrastructure projects.

($1 = 15,585.0000 rupiah)

