Indonesia police say 6 people facing criminal charges over soccer stampede

JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Six people are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer match at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.

Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference that organisers of the match and police were among those being investigated and more people may be charged.

