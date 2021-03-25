Indonesia police probe suspicious package with wires attached

Indonesian police on Friday were investigating a suspicious package found in Jakarta with wires attached to it though an officer said it was suspected to be a fake device.

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian police on Friday were investigating a suspicious package found in Jakarta with wires attached to it though an officer said it was suspected to be a fake device.

"The device didn't explode. It's still being investigated. It's suspected to be a fake bomb, because there are wires that aren't connected," said Jakarta police officer Tubagus Ade Hidayat.

The suspicious package was found in the Cipinang area of East Jakarta at around dawn, media said.

