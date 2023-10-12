Indonesia plans to start crude palm oil futures trading from Oct. 23 - regulator

Refiles to add dropped quotation marks in paragraph 8

JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to start trading on its new crude palm oil (CPO) futures exchange on Oct. 23 and for the market to form a reference price by the first quarter of next year, the head of commodities futures regulator BAPPEBTI said on Friday.

The world's biggest exporter of palm oil launched the CPO futures exchange on Friday, but no immediate trading was anticipated and market participants were expected to attend training in the coming days.

Didid Noordiatmoko, head of BAPPEBTI, said that conducting trade via the exchange would be voluntary.

The Indonesian government had initially planned to make all CPO exports go through the exchange in order to drive global palm oil prices and create benchmarks similar to those in Kuala Lumpur and Rotterdam.

Most Indonesian palm oil exporters currently conduct sales directly with buyers without going through an exchange.

Noordiatmoko said he believed the palm oil industry would help to build the futures market given the importance of the commodity on Indonesia's economy. He also said there are currently 18 companies have listed on the exchange.

Palm oil companies said the new futures exchange is a positive step for the industry.

"Indonesia’s new CPO futures exchange is a positive step for the industry and for the country, with the potential to offer more transparency in CPO reference price," Harry Hanawi, Head of Corporate Affairs from Golden Agri-Resources said. "Golden Agri-Resources plans to join the exchange when trading starts on Oct. 23.”

Other medium and small companies said they are going to "wait and see", before deciding to join the trade on the exchange.

