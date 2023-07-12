Indonesia plans to set palm oil reference price at $791.02/T for July 16-31 - official

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning to set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price at $791.02 per metric ton for July 16-31, senior economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud said on Wednesday, up from $747.23 per tonne in July 1-15.

The upcoming reference price would place the CPO export tax at $33 per metric ton and the levy at $85. The ministerial decree officially stating the price has not yet been published.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati, Editing by Louise Heavens)

