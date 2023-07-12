News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia plans to set palm oil reference price at $791.02/T for July 16-31 - official

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

July 12, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Dewi Kurniawati for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning to set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price at $791.02 per metric ton for July 16-31, senior economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud said on Wednesday, up from $747.23 per tonne in July 1-15.

The upcoming reference price would place the CPO export tax at $33 per metric ton and the levy at $85. The ministerial decree officially stating the price has not yet been published.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.