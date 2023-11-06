News & Insights

Indonesia plans to set 2024 rice import quota at 2 mln metric tons

November 06, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state food procurement agency Bulog on Monday said the government is planning to set next year's rice import quota at 2 million metric tons.

However, the imports would depend on domestic supply and demand, Bulog's corporate secretary Awaluddin Iqbal said.

