Indonesia plans to sell $58 bln worth of bonds by end-2020

Indonesia to sell 856.8 trln rupiah of bonds this year - finmin

Indrawati's bond issuance estimate double of c.bank governor's

2020 gross issuance of debt estimated at 1,439.8 trln rupiah

Adds details, cenbank's comment from Wednesday

JAKARTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to sell 856.8 trillion rupiah ($57.8 billion) of bonds in the second quarter through to the end of the year to cover a widening budget deficit for its COVID-19 response, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

The planned bond sale is more than double the central bank's estimate of 425 trillion rupiah for the rest of the year given by Governor Perry Warjiyo a day earlier.

Indrawati projected total gross issuance of debt in 2020 at 1,439.8 trillion rupiah, including deficit financing, government programmes that are not included in the formal budget and payment of maturing loans.

She said the government expected to raise 150.5 trillion rupiah from loans from development banks and the rest in the bond market, with total bond sales from April to December seen at 856.8 trillion rupiah.

"We will raise this through auctions in the domestic market, retail bonds as well as private placement, and we also still see a possibility to issue bonds in foreign currencies," Indrawati told a hearing with parliament's finance commission.

Bank Indonesia Governor Warjiyo on Wednesday gave a smaller estimate for bond sales and said yields were bid too high at auctions and investors should not bet on such high returns. He reiterated his calculation at the same parliamentary hearing.

He said the government should be able to cover for around 500 trillion rupiah of the total debt using its carry-over cash and development loans, reducing the amount to be raised in the bond market significantly.

A central bank spokesman declined to comment on Indrawati's remarks to parliament, while the finance ministry's head of debt department Luky Alfirman did not respond to a request for comment on the central bank's estimate.

The government sold 221.4 trillion rupiah of bonds in the first quarter, finance ministry data showed.

In the global market, the country sold $4.3 billion of U.S.-dollar denominated bonds earlier this month and over $3 billion in U.S.-dollar and euro-denominated bonds in January.

Officials have said more bond offerings in U.S. dollars, including Islamic bonds, Japanese yen and euro may be pursued this year.

($1 = 14,825.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Jacqueline Wong)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.