News & Insights

Indonesia plans to include nickel in govt's online tracking system next year - minister

November 17, 2023 — 01:05 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 2

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning to include nickel shipments in the government's online tracking system starting next year to improve governance, mining minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters on Friday.

The government is currently preparing the policy and hopes it will be able to cover the nickel industry next year, Arifin said.

The government's online system, known as SIMBARA, tracks movement of ores from mines to buyers. The platform is accessible to various government bodies.

The system was first applied on coal shipments to track supplies.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.