Indonesia plans to include nickel in govt's online tracking system next year - minister

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning to include nickel shipments in the government's online tracking system starting next year to improve governance, mining minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters on Friday.

The government is currently preparing the policy and hopes it will be able to cover the nickel industry next year, Arifin said.

The government's online system, known as SIMBARA, tracks movement of ores from mines to buyers. The platform is accessible to various government bodies.

The system was first applied on coal shipments to track supplies.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

