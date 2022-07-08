Indonesia plans to implement B35 in biodiesel by end of July - CNBC Indonesia

Commodities

Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to implement 35% palm oil mix in biodiesel, known as B35, by the end of the month to help absorb excess palm oil supply, CNBC Indonesia reported on Friday, citing senior energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana.

Indonesia currently has a mandatory 30% blend of palm oil-based fuel in its biodiesel and the government had considered raising it to 35% or 40% to support the price of local palm oil fruits.

An energy ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

