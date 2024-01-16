Indonesia plans to gradually lower coal output starting 2035 - mining ministry official

(Adds details)

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to gradually lower its coal output from 2035 to reach 250 million metric tons a year by 2060, mining ministry official Lana Saria told reporters on Tuesday.

Output from this year to 2035 will likely be around 700 million tons a year. Indonesia's coal output hit a record 775 million tons in 2023.

The government is aiming to produce 710 million tons in 2024, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif had said on Monday.

The plan to gradually lower output is in line with Indonesia's plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, Lana said.

Coal is the country's largest source of electricity but the government has pledged to stop commissioning new coal plants for the country's power grid.

