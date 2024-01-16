News & Insights

Indonesia plans to gradually lower coal output starting 2035 - mining ministry official

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 16, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds details)

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to gradually lower its coal output from 2035 to reach 250 million metric tons a year by 2060, mining ministry official Lana Saria told reporters on Tuesday.

Output from this year to 2035 will likely be around 700 million tons a year. Indonesia's coal output hit a record 775 million tons in 2023.

The government is aiming to produce 710 million tons in 2024, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif had said on Monday.

The plan to gradually lower output is in line with Indonesia's plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, Lana said.

Coal is the country's largest source of electricity but the government has pledged to stop commissioning new coal plants for the country's power grid. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor) ((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;)) Keywords: INDONESIA COAL/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.