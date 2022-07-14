Indonesia plans new, temporary incentives to boost palm oil exports-deputy finmin

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to bring in new rules on its palm oil export levy and incentives soon in an attempt to boost exports and empty storage tanks, its deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara told Reuters.

The government is still mulling the rate of the new levy and the incentives, which will be applied temporarily to tackle a crisis over ballooning inventories, Suahasil said, adding that new regulations are expected this weekend or early next week.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

