Indonesia plans large energy subsidies for 2023 - Finmin

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia will allocate "very large subsidies and compensations" in 2023 to stabilise energy prices, its finance minister said on Monday after attending a cabinet meeting.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said President Joko Widodo asked for the 2023 budget to be designed with a deficit of under 3% of GDP. Details of the budget are due to be proposed to parliament later this month.

