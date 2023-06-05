Indonesia plans $2 bln injection for troubled state builders

By Bernadette Christina and Stefanno Sulaiman

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-owned enterprises ministry plans to inject an additional 30.5 trillion rupiah ($2.05 billion) into two construction firms by 2024 to help shore up the companies, an official said on Monday.

On top of providing additional capital for state-owned Hutama Karya and state-controlled Wijaya Karya (Wika) WIKA.JK, the government also plans to transfer its 75.35% stake in builder Waskita Karya WSKT.JK to Hutama Karya after Waskita completes a debt restructuring, deputy minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said. He was speaking at a hearing of parliament's committee overseeing state investments.

The companies are among Indonesia's biggest construction firms and have been overleveraged as they were assigned by the government to build massive infrastructure projects such as toll roads, airports and dams.

Kartika said the government proposed to inject 12.5 trillion rupiah by early 2024 into Hutama Karya so that the company could take over two toll road projects from Waskita, which has been having trouble paying back its debt.

Trading in Waskita's shares has been suspended since last month after the firm failed to secure bondholders' approval to defer a coupon payment.

Waskita has previously said it "respects" the AGO's investigation without giving further comment.

The 12.5 trillion rupiah capital injection would be done through Hutama Karya because of the AGO's investigation, among other factors, Kartika said.

"We are not ruling out the possibility of topping up (the capital injection proposal) in case of increasing needs under the restructuring. We are recalculating and discussing with the finance ministry how far we are going to push in terms of capacity needed to make Waskita healthy again," Kartika told the hearing.

Separately, the ministry was conducting an investigation into Waskita and Wika's WIKA.JK past financial statements, which had not matched real cash flows, Kartika said.

"If we find criminal element ... like fraud, we can sue past managements," he said.

The government's new capital injection proposal also included another 8 trillion rupiah for Wika to strengthen its capital position, while the firm negotiates its debt, said Kartika. The government controls 65.05% of Wika.

The ministry also requested 10 trillion rupiah for Hutama Karya in fiscal year 2024 to fund operational expenses, according to its presentation materials to parliament.

Wika's Corporate Secretary Mahendra Vijaya said a financial investigation was within the authority of the state-owned enterprises ministry, adding that the firm welcomed the planned capital injection.

Ratings agencies have warned for years that Indonesian state construction firms' balance sheets were deteriorating amid extensive borrowing to fund an infrastructure push led by President Joko Widodo's government.

However, Kartika blamed the situation on an ultracompetitive market that has squeezed margins.

($1 = 14,877.0000 rupiah)

