Indonesia Pertamina workers cancel planned strike - trade union

JAKARTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Workers at Indonesia's Pertamina have cancelled a planned national strike after their trade union and the state energy firm's management agreed on labour terms, union president Arie Gumilar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday, witnessed by government representatives, a day before the 10-day national strike was due to start, Gumilar said.

