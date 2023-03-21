Indonesia parliament approves Warjiyo for second term as c.bank governor

Adds background

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo secured a second five-year term on Tuesday after parliament unanimously agreed to back his reappointment.

The approval came after Warjiyo told parliament's financial committee a day earlier that monetary policy would be geared towards maintaining stability in Southeast Asia's largest economy until 2024 amid global uncertainties.

The governor also reiterated that the central bank's interest rate hikes, totalling 225 basis points between August and January, were sufficient to guide inflation back to within target later this year and that BI would focus on currency stabilisation measures to weatherglobal marketturbulence.

Warjiyo, 64, is a career central banker. He was President Joko Widodo's sole candidate to head BI from 2023 to 2028. His first term will end in May.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

