Indonesia panel of experts recommends c.bank mandate include employment

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank should add to its mandate a target of bolstering growth to support employment and ministers should attend monetary policy meetings and have voting rights, a panel of experts advising parliament on a new bill has recommended.

The panel presented on Monday the bill to parliament's legislative body (Baleg), which will discuss the recommendations and prepare an academic paper based on consultation with external experts, said Baleg Deputy Chairman Achmad Baidowi.

Baidowi, who did not lay out a timeline for the bill's deliberation, also said the recommendations may not be the bill's final form.

The panel's recommendations come after the government and BI agreed on a $40 billion fiscal deficit financing scheme to fund COVID-19 responses, which include BI pledging to buy $28 billion of government bonds while relinquishing interest payments.

The existing mandate of BI, which is independent of the government, is to manage the value of the rupiah currency through inflation and the exchange rate.

BI's board of governors currently holds a monthly meeting to review monetary policy, including deciding on the level of its main interest rates.

The panel recommended BI be allowed to purchase government bonds in the primary market for monetary management and emergency fiscal financing.

The panel also recommended BI be permitted to purchase interest-free government bonds or bonds with discounted price, as agreed with the government, under certain economic conditions.

The central bank is currently allowed to do such operations only in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as based on President Joko Widodo's emergency decree.

In addition, the panel also recommended BI take over banking supervision from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) by December 31, 2023.

A central bank spokesman and the OJK chairman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

