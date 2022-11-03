Indonesia palm oil fund: 2022 crude palm oil output seen at 48.23 mln tonnes

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's crude palm oil output is seen at 48.23 million tonnes this year and exports of palm oil products are estimated at 23.95 million tonnes, a presentation by the chairman of its palm oil fund agency showed on Thursday.

Palm oil consumption for biodiesel use is estimated at 9.59 million tonnes this year, a presentation by the fund's chief executive Eddy Abdurrachman at an industry conference showed.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

