Indonesia palm oil exports in Jan, Feb fall below monthly average, Trade Ministry says

JAKARTA, March 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 1.89 million metric tons of palm oil products in January and 1.01 million tons in February, below the monthly average over the past year, the Trade Ministry said on Monday.

The data was presented at a weekly government meeting on inflation that was broadcast online.

Indonesia is the world's biggest producer and exporter of the edible oil.

The demand for palm oil was hit by less competitive pricing compared to rival vegetable oil such as soy and canola oils, Trade Ministry official Bambang Wisnubroto said.

"Under this condition, importing countries would prefer other edible oils," he said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

