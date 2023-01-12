Commodities

Indonesia palm oil association sees B35 biodiesel boosting CPO consumption

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's programme to use biodiesel with a 35% blend of palm oil-based fuel, known as B35, will add between 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of crude palm oil demand domestically, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Thursday.

Indonesia's palm oil output is expected to dip to 50.82 million tonnes this year, from 51.33 million tonnes last year, GAPKI official Fadhil Hasan said in a seminar.

