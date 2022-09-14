Indonesia orders regional heads to keep food inflation below 5% - minister

Corrects paragraph 2 to say minister quoted year-to-date GDP growth, not 2022 as a whole

JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central government on Wednesday ordered regional heads to keep food inflation below 5% as the recent hike in fuel prices could add 1.6%-2% to the inflation rate, a senior minister said.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a meeting Q3 GDP growth will be at about 5.4% and year-to-date GDP growth was about 5.2%.

