Indonesia orders regional heads to keep food inflation below 5% - minister

JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central government on Wednesday ordered regional heads to keep food inflation below 5% as the recent hike in fuel prices could add 1.6%-2% to the inflation rate, a senior minister said.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a meeting Q3 GDP growth will be at about 5.4% and year-to-date GDP growth was about 5.2%.

