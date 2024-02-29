Indonesia optimistic rice prices will be tempered in coming weeks as harvests approach

JAKARTA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food procurement company Bulog has secured commitments of 1.2 million metric tons of rice for imports, its chief executive Bayu Krisnamurthi said at a seminar on Thursday.

Bulog is optimistic rice prices, which have soared in recent weeks, will be under control soon as harvests approach, ahead of the Islamic month of Ramadan that will start in the second week of March, he added.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

