Indonesia Oct retail sales grow at fastest pace in 5 months

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Growth in retail sales in Indonesia accelerated to 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace in five months and picking up strongly from September's 0.7%, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

Growth was mainly driven by increased sales of food and auto parts, although sales of communication equipment remained weak.

The survey predicted growth of 3.4% in November.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

