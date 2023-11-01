News & Insights

Indonesia Oct inflation inches up to 2.56%, within c.bank target

November 01, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up to 2.56% in October, official data showed on Wednesday, roughly in line with expectations and safely within the central bank's target range for 2023.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected the consumer price index to have risen 2.60% on a yearly basis in October, compared with the previous month's 2.28% inflation rate.

Bank Indonesia (BI) targets inflation within a range of 2% to 4% this year. The target will be lowered to 1.5% to 3.5% in 2024.

Inflation in Indonesia has slowed since peaking near 6% in September of 2022, after the government raised subsidised fuel prices amid rising global energy prices.

BI has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since August 2022 to cool inflation, with its latest rate hike last month done to stabilise the rupiah's exchange rate and mitigate against the impact of any potential imported inflation.

The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation data later on Wednesday.

