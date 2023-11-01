Indonesia Oct inflation inches up to 2.56%, within c.bank target

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up to 2.56% in October, official data showed on Wednesday, roughly in line with expectations and safely within the central bank's 2% to 4% target range for 2023.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected the consumer price index to have risen 2.60% on a yearly basis in October, compared with the previous month's 2.28% inflation rate.

The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation data later on Wednesday.

