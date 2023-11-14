News & Insights

Indonesia Oct exports down 10% y/y, less than expected

November 14, 2023 — 11:10 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports in October fell 10.43% on a yearly basis to $22.15 billion, less than the 15.35% contraction expected in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Shipments from Southeast Asia's largest economy have been declining by value in recent months, partly due to falling global commodity prices.

Indonesia's biggest export products are coal, palm oil and metals.

The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Wednesday.

