Indonesia Nov inflation picks up, but stays within c.bank target

November 30, 2023 — 09:21 pm EST

By Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected in November on pressure from rising food prices, but stayed within the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The November inflation rate picked up to 2.86% from 2.56% in October, more than the 2.70% expected for last month's inflation in a Reuters poll.

The annual core inflation rate for November was 1.87%, close to the 1.90% seen in the poll.

Volatile food prices rose 7.59%, the fastest in nine months, due to rising costs of rice, chili, chicken and garlic.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range for 2023 headline inflation is 2% to 4%.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo at a gathering with financial executives this week said the central bank would maintain its benchmark rate at the current level into 2024, even as the central bank lowered its inflation target range to 1.5% to 3.5%.

Warjiyo had previously warned inflation was likely to rise further next year to 3.2%, predicting high energy prices.

BI raised interest rates by a total of 250 basis points between August 2022 to October.

"Inflation was modestly firmer than expected," said DBS Bank economist Radhika Rao, referring to November's rate.

"Incipient pressures in few segments, especially food led by rice, are more likely to be addressed by supply-side measures rather than monetary policy. Despite the uptick, price pressures are manageable, with a benign core reading lowering risks of generalised inflation," she said.

