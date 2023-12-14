Indonesia Nov exports down 8.56% y/y, less than expected

adds context

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports in November fell 8.56% on an annual basis to $22 billion, less than the 9.36% contraction expected in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has seen its shipments decline in value in recent months due to falling commodity prices and slowing global demand.

Indonesia's top export products are coal, palm oil and nickel metals.

The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Friday.

