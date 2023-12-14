News & Insights

Indonesia Nov exports down 8.56% y/y, less than expected

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

December 14, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

adds context

JAKARTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports in November fell 8.56% on an annual basis to $22 billion, less than the 9.36% contraction expected in a Reuters poll, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has seen its shipments decline in value in recent months due to falling commodity prices and slowing global demand.

Indonesia's top export products are coal, palm oil and nickel metals.

The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Friday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

