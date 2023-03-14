Indonesia nickel miner Trimegah Bangun Persada plans up to $982 mln IPO - media

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company PT Trimegah Bangun Persada (TBP), of the Harita conglomerate group, plans to raise up to 15.11 trillion rupiah ($982 million) in its April initial public offering, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the prospectus.

Harita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 15,380.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

