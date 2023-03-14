Commodities

Indonesia nickel miner Trimegah Bangun Persada plans up to $982 mln IPO

March 14, 2023 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

Adds detail from prospectus, background on company

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company PT Trimegah Bangun Persada (TBP), of the Harita conglomerate group, plans to raise up to 15.12 trillion rupiah ($982 million) in its April initial public offering, according to a prospectus on Wednesday.

TBP plans to sell as many as 12.09 billion shares, or 18% of total capital, at a price range of 1,220 rupiah to 1,250 rupiah a piece in a share sale offering set for April 5-10, said the prospectus reviewed by Reuters.

The company, also known as Harita Nickel, mines nickel and operates processing facilities in Obi island in Indonesia's eastern Maluku region.

Through its partnership with China's Lygend Resources, TBP operates Indonesia's first high pressure acid leach (HPAL) plant which extracts mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), the nickel material used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Underwriters for TBP's IPO, include BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, and Citi.

($1 = 15,380.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Ed Davies)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.