Indonesia nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials plans $580 million IPO in April - prospectus

March 27, 2023 — 11:42 pm EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia nickel company Merdeka Battery Materials, a unit of Merdeka Copper Gold MDKA.JK plans a 8.745 trillion rupiah ($580.29 million) initial public offering (IPO) in April, a prospectus published on Tuesday showed.

The company plans to sell 10.24% shares in the IPO at 780 to 795 rupiah a piece. However, the company will issue additional 1.01% shares in case of oversubscription which could put the IPO at a total of 9.619 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 15,070.0000 rupiah)

