Indonesia must stick to fiscal consolidation amid U.S. rate risks-FinMin

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia has to stick to plans to reduce its fiscal deficit, given the risk of tighter liquidity if the Federal Reserve raise interest rates more aggressively to counter U.S. inflation, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Channel News Asia, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government had anticipated U.S. rate hikes and had been managing the economy and the state budget based on the expected implications.

The strategy includes ensuring a commodity-related windfall of revenue was used to reduce the fiscal deficit, she said, noting how the country is expected to book additional revenue amounting to nearly 3% of gross domestic product this year.

"We have to make sure that this additional fiscal space will be reserved for us to first declining the deficit so that we don't have to be in a position of seeking financing sources when the market is so volatile," she said.

Based on the past 40 years, U.S. interest rate hikes will be followed by tighter liquidity, rising global rates, and a strong U.S. dollar, all of which have to be considered when managing Indonesia's economy and budget, she said.

Indonesian financial markets have been under pressure this week after Friday's news of a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation rate and bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday.

The rupiah IDR= has fallen more than 1% and bond yields have risen this week.

Indonesia waived a budget deficit cap of 3% of GDP for three years from 2020 to provide room for more government spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cap will be reinstated next year.

However, a surge in oil prices has presented a challenge to the fiscal consolidation plans.

Last month, the government raised its energy subsidies by $24 billion to keep some energy prices unchanged, and this will widen the 2022 fiscal deficit outlook to 4.5% of GDP, from 4% anticipated previously.

Sri Mulyani has said next year's deficit will be designed to fall within a range of 2.61% to 2.9% of GDP.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.