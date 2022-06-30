Indonesia mulls raising mandatory palm oil mix in biodiesel to 35%

Adds context

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia is considering expanding a mandatory palm oil mix in its biodiesel to 35%, from 30%, a government official said on Thursday, as authorities look for ways to stimulate palm fruit purchases from farmers after a slowdown in exports.

Septian Hario Seto, a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, confirmed that authorities were weighing up such a change.

"We're evaluating," he said in a text message.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the world's biggest palm oil producer was looking at increasing the biodiesel mandate to cut fuel import costs and absorb palm oil stockpiles.

Palm oil inventories ballooned after Indonesia stopped exports of crude palm oil and some other derivatives for three weeks to May 23 in a bid to contain soaring domestic cooking oil prices.

The government has sought to accelerate shipments since by issuing export permits for 1.96 million tonnes of palm oil products as of Wednesday since the lifting of the ban.

However, shipments have been slow as companies complained of difficulties in finding cargo vessels. Despite this, potential additional supply from Indonesia has pressured palm oil futures POI/.

Farmers have been lobbying the government to remove export restrictions to encourage shipments, as palm fruit prices remain low and mills limit purchases.

Indonesia's 30% mandatory palm oil blend in its biodiesel, known as B30, is already the highest in the world.

The government has ambitions to raise it further to 40%, but this plan has been delayed due to high palm oil prices. It has said it would conduct road test for the so-called B40 this year.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

