Indonesia minister says to fire Garuda CEO over allegedly smuggling motorbike
JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said on Thursday he planned to fire the chief executive of flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK for allegedly smuggling a motorbike into the country onboard a new plane.
Ari Askhara is suspected of trying to evade tax on a Harley Davidson worth 800 million rupiah ($57,000) by smuggling it on a plane from France, Thohir said.
There was no immediate response from Garuda Indonesia to a request for comment from Reuters.
"The process will continue and we will look for other people who are involved," Thohir told a news conference, during which he said high-end bicycles not declared to customs were also found on the jet.
($1 = 14,080 rupiah)
(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)
