Indonesia minister hopes Q4 GDP to be within -1.6% to +0.6% range

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's chief economic minister said on Wednesday he hoped Southeast Asia's largest economy would continue to recover in the fourth quarter, forecasting gross domestic product would come in within a range of -1.6% to 0.6% on an annual basis.

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's chief economic minister said on Wednesday he hoped Southeast Asia's largest economy would continue to recover in the fourth quarter, forecasting gross domestic product would come in within a range of -1.6% to 0.6% on an annual basis.

The economy shrank 5.32% and 3.49% in the second and third quarter, respectively, as the coronavirus pandemic hit domestic consumption, investment and exports.

"If investment rises, we are sure things will get better in the fourth quarter," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a webinar.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More