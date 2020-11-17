Indonesia minister hopes Q4 GDP to be within -1.6% to +0.6% range

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's chief economic minister said on Wednesday he hoped Southeast Asia's largest economy would continue to recover in the fourth quarter, forecasting gross domestic product would come in within a range of -1.6% to 0.6% on an annual basis.

The economy shrank 5.32% and 3.49% in the second and third quarter, respectively, as the coronavirus pandemic hit domestic consumption, investment and exports.

"If investment rises, we are sure things will get better in the fourth quarter," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a webinar.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

